‘We-Help’ to reduce exam stress from today

February 21, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Counselling will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on toll-free number 1800 425 2844 for students and their parents

The Hindu Bureau

‘We Help’, a toll-free helpline of the General Education department’s higher secondary wing that students and parents can call to reduce examination-related stress, will become operational on Thursday, more than a week before the public examinations begin.

Counselling will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the toll-free number 1800 425 2844 to alleviate various stresses experienced by students appearing for higher secondary examinations next month and their parents.

The service, provided under the umbrella of the Higher Secondary Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell, will be available on all working days till the end of examinations.

Counselling has been arranged in all higher secondary schools under the supervision of Souhrada coordinators. All students appearing for year-end examinations in schools can make use of this facility.

