‘We Care’ initiativeBehind Every Smile

Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja on Wednesday released Behind Every Smile, a coffee table book brought out by the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) and The Hindu, by handing over a copy to KSSM Executive Director Mohammed Asheel.
The 96-page book records the experiences of a cross-section of people who have benefited from the KSSM’s assistance to vulnerable sections under the ‘We Care’ initiative. ‘We Care’ is a relief fund set up by the Kerala government to strengthen the social protection system.
The Minister said social protection measures initiated by the government had transformed the lives of countless people.
“The State’s approach to health and social welfare development has been humanistic and inclusive. The Ardram Mission, launched in 2017, has made the health delivery system people-friendly and transformed the public health system against the backdrop of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030,” she said.
She also released a video on ‘We Care’ brought out as part of the book. Mr. Asheel said the people featured in ‘Behind Every Smile’ talked about what they had endured, their emotional and physical journey through disease, and the support that transformed their lives.
“Their reflections and recollections may instil hope and courage in people and families facing similar life-threatening events,” he said.
