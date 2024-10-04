ADVERTISEMENT

We cannot endorse IPS officers who bow down to RSS and Sangh Parivar forces, says Pannian Raveendran

Published - October 04, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

CPI leader Pannian Raveendran opening the I.V. Sasankan memorial meeting in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Pannian Raveendran, former State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), on Friday, alleged that a few IPS officers in the State were of the belief that they should bow down to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Sangh Parivar forces even when the country was witnessing the consequences of a communal rule.

Opening a public meeting convened by the party to commemorate the sixth death anniversary of former CPI Kozhikode district secretary I.V. Sasankan in Kozhikode, the senior CPI leader said that his party would never endorse such practices, being aware of their repercussions on law and order. “This is not a fair and decent exercise. It will not be accepted by the people. We belong to a party that fights for justice,” he added.

Taking a dig at a senior IPS officer in the State for his alleged controversial meeting with RSS functionaries, Mr. Raveendran said that it was high time such officers revealed the identities of those who instructed them to attend these meetings. “There is no point in claiming that IPS officers are controlled by the Centre and that States have no role in overseeing them. They are obligated to adhere to the State’s policies in governance,” he observed.

Expressing distrust over the police investigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram and the related police report, Mr. Raveendran said that no police officer would ever attempt to find fault with another colleague suspected of involvement in any crime.

Ginu Zacharia Oommen, the newly appointed chairman of the Kerala State Food Commission, delivered the I.V. Sasankan memorial lecture. Organising committee chairman P.K. Nasar presided over the function. CPI leaders K.K. Balan, Sathyan Mokeri, and P. Gavas were also present.

