‘We are not special, treat us as equals’

Same-sex marriages are big news, and attract short-lived media fanfare. But a few educated youths, who have chosen to come out, feel that such marriages become meaningful only when they get the required legal sanctity and social protection.

“Stop treating people like us as special individuals. We do not belong to any special category. Treating us as equals is the biggest gift that a civilised society can give us,” say Anaz Nazeer Khan and his live-in partner S. Abhijith, members of Queerythm, a well-known community-based organisation for LGBTIQ in Kerala led by its founder P.K. Prajith.

Anaz, a PhD aspirant and Abhijith, a final year MBA student, say they have no plans for a ritualistic wedding. “We look forward to the enactment of a law like the Special Marriage Act which will legalise same-sex wedding.”

Quacks at work

Both express their shock at the portrayal of homosexuality as a mental disorder. “We have come across advertisements offering cure for different sexual orientation. Legal measures should be taken against such quacks,” they demand.

Sindhya Saji and M. Vidhya, who have been in a same sex relationship for over six years, say social stigma continues to be the biggest hurdle in their lives. “Even the police treat us like antisocial elements and scoff at our complaints,” they allege.

“Most in our society view lesbian relationship with derision. With least understanding on the mental state of the couples, many pry into their sexual life or exploit their helplessness,” says Sindhya, a Civil Services aspirant.

She points out that a legal wedding without surgical sex change is the only way to ensure social justice to the lesbian community.

‘Give us a valid ID’

Her partner Vidhya believes that the identity crisis will end only when the government recognises same-sex couples and grants them a valid identity proof. As families never support people with different sexual orientation, the government has a bigger role in ensuring their well-being, she adds.

Transwoman Anjali Ameer, popular as an actor, feels that the government can easily bring in some relaxations in its adoption policy for the welfare of the LGBTIQ community.

“They love to look after children and adoption is the only way before them. The rigid rules never let them fulfil their dream of becoming parents,” she says.