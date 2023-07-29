HamberMenu
We Are for Alleppey initiative helps children affected by COVID-19 pandemic

July 29, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Haritha V. Kumar and others attending the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a house at Cheriyanad.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar and others attending the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a house at Cheriyanad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Construction of six houses under the ‘We Are for Alleppey’ initiative, whose beneficiaries are families who lost one parent to COVID-19, has begun.

‘We Are for Alleppey’, with the Alappuzha District Collector as patron, is implementing various projects for the rehabilitation of children in the district who lost both parents or one parent to the pandemic with the support of sponsors.

The construction of the houses was inaugurated by District Collector Haritha V. Kumar by laying the foundation stone for a house at Cheriyanad recently. Besides Cheriyanad, houses are constructed at Kanichukulangara, Punnapra, Purakkad, Kumarapuram, and Kayamkulam.

Officials said they had identified 293 children in the district who had lost both parents or one parent to COVID-19. As part of ensuring comprehensive care and protection, 135 students in upper primary, high school, and higher secondary are provided monthly scholarships. Seventy-two children in the lower primary were provided a one-time scholarship. Higher education support is given to 33 students. Several students were provided emotional support. A few girls were given bicycles. The initiative recently organised a winners meet for SSLC and Plus Two students.

It has completed the construction of two houses and is building seven more, including the six for which foundation stones were laid earlier this week, for the pandemic-affected children. Besides, it carried out maintenance of four houses.

Children and single parents suffering from ailments were provided financial and healthcare support by the initiative. It identifies the beneficiaries with the help of the District Child Protection Unit. The initiative was launched during the tenure of previous District Collector Krishna Teja.

