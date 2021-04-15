We are closer to the truth, says Nambi Narayanan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 April 2021 19:23 IST

Former ISRO scientist hails Supreme Court order

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan welcomed Thursday’s Supreme Court order asking the CBI to look into the Justice D.K. Jain Committee report, saying that “'we are approaching close to the truth.”

“I have a feeling that we will get the truth out of it and I’m happy about it,” Mr. Narayanan said, reacting to the development. He pointed out that the contents of the report were being kept confidential on the instructions of the court.

“I’m not aware of what’s in the report, but the court has accepted it, and they have also directed the CBI to consider it as a preliminary report and proceed with the case and identify the culprits. That way, it is a step forward,” said Mr. Narayanan, who was falsely charged in the infamous ISRO espionage case of 1994.

The CBI had dismissed the charges against him and the Supreme Court acquitted him in 1998. He subsequently launched a tenacious battle seeking compensation and action against the police officers responsible for his “malicious prosecution.”

In 2018, the Supreme Court had appointed the three-member panel for finding “ways and means to take appropriate steps against the erring officials”. Mr. Narayanan had appeared before it in December last.

The life of Mr. Narayanan, a Padma Bhushan recipient, is also the subject of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, an upcoming film.