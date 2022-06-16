WCD offices should be refuge for women: Veena George

Minister stresses need for data on projects

Offices of the Women and Child Development (WCD) department in each district should be centres of refuge for women there, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George has said.

She was speaking on Thursday during a meeting of district-level officers to review the projects implemented by the Women and Child Development department the past financial year.

Ms. George said each office should be women and child-friendly. The department should pay maximum care and attention, and be able to accept those arriving with complaints.

The Minister emphasised the need for data on projects being implemented by the department. Data collected at the district and State levels should be analysed every month.

She directed that files with the department be disposed of by October 10. Any hurdles in the clearing of files should be communicated clearly. Monthly reviews should be held at the department, directorate, and district levels.

As many as 153 smart anganwadis will be completed this financial year. Total electrification of anganwadis should be completed at the earliest.

There should be no delay in providing service and retirement benefits of employees, Ms. George said.

Women and Child Development Director Priyanka G. and other department officials participated in the meeting.