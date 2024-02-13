WCD department’s career guidance expo from February 15

February 13, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Women and Child Development (WCD) department will organise a three-day career guidance expo at University College, Palayam, here from February 15.

The expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Government and quasi government institutions, universities, and private institutions will take part in the expo. These include the armed forces, VSSC, Central University of Kerala, Digital University Kerala, IGNOU, IIST, IHMCT and other premier Central and State government institutions.

The expo is part of programmes being organised by the WCD department for women and children to ensure that they lead their lives confidently. Recent instances have highlighted the need for education and opportunities to earn a livelihood so that women and students can enjoy a life of safety and financial security, a statement here on Tuesday said.

The expo will introduce students to new areas of study and opportunities and allow them to decide their future through career counselling sessions led by experts.