WCC’s proposed Cinema Code of Conduct calls for fixed working hours

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has released more components of its proposed Cinema Code of Conduct. One of the most important proposals is for daily working hours comparable to other film industries.

The Malayalam industry is known to have long working hours, stretching to over 15-18 hours without any break days in between, much of it in violation of labour laws.

The other demands include clean mobile toilets for all genders and mobile changing rooms, as well as uniform meals served on time for all who are part of the shooting unit. Another proposal is for a film ID so that each project can be uniquely identified to enhance transparency and accountability of film related activities. As part of this, the producer will have to procure an ID by registering with the government. This ID number should be quoted for every booking, transaction, and official procedures, right up to certification and release.

With such a system, anyone should be able to verify project details by looking up the film ID number to identify the producer, banner, address, Internal Complaints Committee details, and other relevant information. Every casting call should carry this ID so that actors appearing for auditions can verify whether the project is genuine. The WCC further calls for a professional ID for every film employee.

Insurance coverage

Another proposal is for insurance coverage for every film project to secure the whole production and provide protection for the cast and crew. The insurance would cost 1-3% of the total budget and could cover accidents, property damage, bodily injury, equipment, props, and sets. As part of the upcoming code, the WCC had earlier proposed a mandatory employment contract for all employees in the field. The contract should specify the remuneration and payment terms, work profile, work term, and the nature of credits that will be provided. Every contract should have a clause that deals with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) (POSH) Act, 2013.