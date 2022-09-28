WCC welcomes KFPA’s move on Sreenath Bhasi, quizzes its stand on other accused filmmakers

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA)'s decision to temporarily ban actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly verbally abusing a female anchor, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Wednesday questioned the organisation's alleged double standards in not taking action against other actors accused and facing trial for sexual assault-related crimes.

Pointing out the recent cases of producer and actor Vijay Babu and filmmaker Liju Krishna, who were both facing charges of rape, the WCC asked whether money and power dictated who would be disciplined and who would not be. Liju Krishna, the director of Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu, is out on bail currently while there are allegations against the executive producer of the film. The film producers were celebrating the upcoming release of this film, directed by the accused, said the WCC statement.

"Vijay Babu went into hiding when a woman filed a police complaint against him for rape. While in hiding, he publicly named and shamed the rape victim. He too is on bail and is celebrated by the industry members and allowed to function as if he has done no wrong. Why is the Kerala Film Producers Association not taking any action to discipline these individuals and their companies?" asked the WCC.



The statement said that the producers association, as a crucial body in the Malayalam Film Industry, had to adopt a zero tolerance policy to gender discrimination and harassment and take appropriate actions against these individuals and companies. It urged the KFPA to set systems in place to discourage such persons from working in the industry and thus make work place dignified and safe for everyone.