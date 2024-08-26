GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WCC steps up campaign for safe workplaces in Malayalam film industry as more women raise allegations

With hashtag #changethenarrative, Women in Cinema Collective shares post on its official Facebook page

Published - August 26, 2024 12:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The post shared by Women in Cinema Collective on its official Facebook page.

The post shared by Women in Cinema Collective on its official Facebook page.

Even as more women came out with allegations against male actors and filmmakers of the Malayalam film industry, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) which catalysed the publication of the Justice K. Hema Committee report has stepped up its campaign for safe workplaces in the industry.

With a hashtag #changethenarrative, the WCC on Monday (August 26, 2024) shared a post on its official Facebook page. “To women who didn’t have the privilege or the circumstance to say “NO”. It was not your fault. To women who do have that privilege, Let us create a safe work space they didn’t have,” reads the post.

As more woman actors speak up, actors’ body in Malayalam film industry staring at a crisis

It was as per the demands of the WCC that the Kerala government constituted the Hema committee, which prepared the report which laid bare the issues faced by women in the industry, including sexual exploitation, as well as those faced by junior artistes and people working at various levels in the film industry.

On Monday, actor Minu Muneer alleged that some of the big names in the industry subjected her to physical and verbal abuse. Those named included Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA and actor M. Mukesh, actor and producer Maniyanpilla Raju, actor and former general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Edavela Babu, actor Jayasoorya, a production controller and others.

Hema Committee report: Govt continues to be with hunters and not victims by not bringing findings under purview of SIT, says Opposition

“In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these individuals while working on a project. I tried to cooperate and continue working, but the abuse became unbearable. As a result, I was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai. I am now seeking justice and accountability for the trauma and suffering I endured. I request your assistance in taking action against for their heinous actions,” she said in a Facebook post.

Mr. Raju has denied the allegations while the others are yet to react.

Related Topics

Kerala / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.