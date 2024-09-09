The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has proposed a Cinema Code of Conduct, including mandatory employment contract for all employees in the field, in the wake of the K. Hema Committee report on various issues in the Malayalam film industry, including those faced by women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WCC released the first part of the proposed code that deals with contracts through its social media pages on Monday.

As per the code, there should be employment contracts for all film employees at all levels, specifying the film title, employer and employee details. The contract should specify the remuneration and payment terms, work profile, work term and the nature of credits that will be provided. Every contract should have a clause that deals with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) (POSH) Act, 2013.

Industry-approved templates

The cast and crew should have film-industry-approved contract templates, as per the proposed code. There should be mechanisms to report breach of contract. Earlier, on September 7, the WCC had proposed the adoption of the Cinema Code of Conduct, initiating a discussion on the same. “To rebuild the Malayalam film industry as an equal and safe workspace for all, we are commencing a series today with our proposed recommendations. We hope all industry members will come together in open solidarity and spirit to adopt a Cinema Code of Conduct that will help transform our film industry onscreen and offscreen for the better,” the WCC had said in a Facebook post.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.