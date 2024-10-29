WCC proposes autonomous statutory commission for Malayalam film industry

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has proposed the setting up of an autonomous statutory commission headed by Malayalam film industry stakeholders to ensure the compliance to a Cinema Code of Conduct. This is one of the 41 recommendations for industry-wide reforms that the WCC submitted here on Tuesday (October 29,2024) to a committee constituted by the State government to frame the Kerala Film Policy.

The self-regulatory commission with representation from relevant government departments will function under a Regulation Act for the industry, which was earlier recommended by K. Hema committee. The proposed statute has to address all existing legal gaps in the industry. The commission will be empowered to take corrective action and further refer cases to a tribunal to be formed under the Act. The tribunal would also be a grievance redressal forum for any complaints raised by members of the industry. Both the commission and the tribunal should have 50% female representation.

Code of conduct

The WCC has proposed the Cinema Code of Conduct as a common charter signed by all stakeholders as a first step commitment towards solidarity and ensure corrective action including creation of a progressive work culture, ensuring workplace rights for all as well as women’s safety and the implementation of a zero tolerance policy which has to be adopted into the by-law of all film industry bodies. The zero tolerance policy will factor in sexual harassment, all kinds of discrimination, working under the influence of any intoxicant, intimidation, verbal abuse, coercion, violence, unspoken ban or forced work disruptions.

In order to address the resistance to allow women especially in technical fields of cinema, the WCC has proposed that the government should provide pro rata incentives for producers who engage 30-50% female employees in their film projects as well as for distributors and exhibitors who provide support to projects led by female cast and crew. All commissioning bodies, policy-making boards, selection panels and juries should be composed on the basis of 50% gender parity.

The WCC has also demanded a re-evaluation of the processes involved in the government’s project to promote women filmmakers considering the mounting complaints from the qualified filmmakers. Another proposal is for the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to be made applicable to star nights and all film industry based events.

Unique ID number

Every film production should have a unique identity number with clear identification of banner, producer, director, PoSH ICC details and contact numbers. In addition, every producer, director, actor, film technician, creative worker or daily wage skilled and unskilled worker of the Malayalam film industry, should have a Malayalam Cine Worker ID that is linked to their PAN Card and government ID. Film societies also need to work with a gender inclusive intent and curate and showcase content accordingly, says the recommendation note from the WCC.

Representatives of the Creative Women Collective, a collective of women writers and artistes, also submitted their recommendations. Earlier in the day, representatives of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) also met the film policy committee. The committee is meeting stakeholders from across the industry as part of framing the film policy.