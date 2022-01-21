WCC meet Minister, want to present its findings

The panel also calls for privacy victims who presented before the Hema Commission protected

Members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Friday said that the name of the victims [of sexual harassment and gender inequality], who had deposed before the Hema Commission appointed by the government to study the problems faced by women in Malayalam cinema, should not be made public.

"But we want the government to publish the findings and recommendations of the panel to make the Malayalam film industry a safe space for all genders," said Rima Kallingal, actor and WCC member, after meeting P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, as part of the collective's decision to meet Ministers and all concerned to press its longstanding demand for a comprehensive law to regulate the industry.

Terming the publication of the full panel report in the public domain as 'dangerous', the WCC members said that the privacy of the victims and the confidentiality clause had to be ensured. "Our prime importance is that the names of the victims should not be made public," they said.

The members said that they should be given an opportunity to present their findings before the three-member committee, which was appointed by the government to examine and formulate an implementation to address the recommendations made by the Hema Commission. "Before a law is promulgated, we should be heard as stakeholders, who had been studying the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry for the last four years despite being isolated and attacked from various quarters," they said.

On reports that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes has plans to set up an internal complaints committee as per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, the WCC representatives said that it would be a big victory for them and their consistent fight, if it's true.

Mr. Rajeeve said that the Departments of Culture and Law would initiate time-bound measures to come up with a comprehensive law to regulate the Malayalam film industry. The government would positively consider the request by the WCC that they should be heard before the Bill was drafted, he said.