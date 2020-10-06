WCC launches campaign against cyberbullying

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has launched ‘Refuse the Abuse - It’s in Your Hands’ campaign against cyberbullying.

The project is part of the collective’s continued efforts to make cyberspace safe and free of abuse and harassment. The campaign will feature experts and survivors, sharing their stories and their expertise, said a release issued here.

The WCC seeks to highlight the cultural aspect of cyberabuse as it has a long-standing impact on society. Through the campaign, we seek to urge all stakeholders of the film industry and society at large to find solutions to this growing menace and exhort every individual to refuse allowing the abuse to happen. The collective believes it is time to speak up and are gathering voices of those who want to speak up, it said.