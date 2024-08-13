ADVERTISEMENT

WCC, Kerala Women’s Commission welcome Kerala High Court decision to make Hema Committee report public

Updated - August 13, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 06:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Satheedevi says government has the responsibility to release report with limited redactions

The Hindu Bureau

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and the Kerala Women’s Commission have welcomed the Kerala High Court order to make public the Hema Committee report on the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry.

P. Satheedevi, chairperson of the women’s commission, said on Tuesday that the government had the responsibility to release the report with limited redactions. She welcomed the court’s decision to dismiss a petition against making the report public. The people had the right to know the findings of the Hema committee. The Minister for Culture had agreed to make the report public with limited redactions as directed by the State Information Commission, she said.

Finding solutions

Ms. Satheedevi said that the commission had stood with those who had sought the release of the report. It had also impleaded in two writ petitions filed by the WCC demanding the resolution of the problems being faced by the women in the industry. The women’s commission had earlier informed the Hema committee about the absence of internal complaints committees in film production units as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The chairperson said that the release of the report would help in finding solutions to the problems in the industry based on the recommendations made by the committee.

Hoping that the High Court decision to make the report public will reignite the discussions on the problems being faced by the women in the industry, founding member of the WCC Sajitha Madathil said that the collective had approached the Hema committee to ensure the right of women to work and create a professional workspace for women in cinema. “We had elaborated on the problems being faced by the women before the Hema committee. The WCC’s intent was not to lodge complaints against individuals, but to highlight the real working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry and to voice our right to work,” she said.

