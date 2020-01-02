WCC hails report by Hema Commission

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has lauded the submission of the report by the Hema Commission, appointed by the State government to study the problems faced by women in Malayalam cinema industry, calling it an “incredible New Year gift”.

The government had constituted the Commission in July 2017, in response to the WCC’s request.

The WCC expressed hope that the government will pro-actively act on the basis of the recommendations of the commission leading the way to form a strong legal framework for the film industry, which has so far been functioning as an unorganised sector without proper compliance to the gender justice and labour laws of the land.

A milestone

“The formation of WCC was an organic reaction to the horrific experience our colleague had to go through in February 2017. The constitution of the commission was a direct response to our requests to the government and was a very important acknowledgement of the issues we face in our workspace. This is the first time that a commission of study has been appointed for such purpose in the Indian film industry and is truly a milestone in the history of Indian cinema workspace,” said a statement by the WCC.

The three-member commission recommended the setting up of a tribunal with a district judge as its head to settle issues within the film industry.

Casting couch

The report flags major issues faced by women in the industry, including the practice of casting couch, a euphemism for demanding sexual favours in return for work opportunities.

“We, the community of women in Kerala, especially the women of Malayalam cinema sincerely commend and thank the government of Kerala and the Hema Commission for this step towards the betterment of our workspace. We hope that the implementation of the recommendations of this report will provide women with more opportunities, the courage to step into the field as well as bring our society closer to the dream of gender equality. This victory is the voice of the voiceless. We hold it very close to our heart as an incredible New Year gift,” said the WCC.