WCC expresses hope that survivors will get justice after SIC order to release Hema Committee report

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has welcomed the State Information Commission’s order to release the Hema Committee report which has been remaining under the wraps for over four years after it was submitted to the State government. The committee, headed by Justice K. Hema, was constituted on the basis of the WCC’s request to the Chief Minister in the aftermath of a case of sexual assault on an actor in 2017.

In an official statement posted on the collective’s Facebook page, the WCC has expressed hope that the survivors who testified to the committee will be given justice and they can at least in the future, have workplaces they can go to without any fear, discrimination, or exploitation.

‘For real solutions’

“The order that breaks the long and disappointing silence indeed gives hope to all of us who have been relentlessly striving to break through. We would like to revisit many questions that we have continued asking over the years as the Justice Hema Committee report once again surfaces and becomes the topic of discussion. Suggesting to implement solutions without revealing the findings was an exercise of mockery of the system. Hence, we strongly believe that this move to reveal the findings with accountability can be an authentic basis for real solutions, change, and progress,” said the statement.

The WCC further said that the fact that a study and a report created leveraging taxpayers’ money can be beneficial to future generations, and has the potential to ensure that it can effectively address the gender imbalances and unjust practices prevailing in the industry, must see the light of the day even as the identity of the survivors are protected.

“In addition to facilitating the mentioned report, WCC has also in the past, effectively acted as a catalyst to bring forth best practices recommendations to the government. Let this be a starting point to rewrite existing injustice in the industry and bring about more gender-inclusive and balanced workspaces,” the WCC said.