WCC demands Government to look into latest allegations against Dileep in actor assault case

29 December 2021 14:08 IST

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has demanded the Government to look into the latest allegations raised by Balachandrakumar, a friend of actor Dileep, against him in the case related to the abduction and sexual assault of an actor. In an official statement posted in its facebook page, the WCC questions whether police protection will be given to the Mr. Balachandrakumar, who has raised serious allegations against Mr. Dileep, including bribery and intimidation of crucial witnesses.

The collective has also questioned the mainstream media in the state for not giving adequate attention to the developments and for not pursuing the truth in the matter. "Time and again, in this excruciating fight for justice, many such questions need to be asked and answered to learn the truth," says the WCC in the statement, which ends with #Avalkoppam (#withher), a hashtag which was used widely in support of the actor who became a victim of the assault in February 2017.

Mr. Balachandrakumar, who raised the allegations in an interview to a television channel three days back, had said that he had seen Sunilkumar alias 'Pulsar' Suni, first accused in the kidnap and assault case, at Mr. Dileep's house when he had gone there for the discussion of a movie, which he was set to produce with Mr. Dileep. Mr. Dileep, eighth accused in the case, had allegedly contracted Suni to abduct and assault the actor and video record the whole act. Mr. Balachandrakumar alleged that Mr. Dileep had told him not to reveal the fact that he was seen with Mr. Suni.

He also accused Mr. Dileep of having possessed the video clip of the sexual assault, which 'Pulsar' Suni had allegedly filmed, and played it in the presence of others at his home. Another allegation was that Mr. Dileep had tried to influence Sagar Vincent, a crucial witness for the prosecution. Mr. Sagar had turned hostile, after initially confessing to have seen 'Pulsar' Suni visiting Mr. Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan's shop in Kochi. Mr. Balachandrakumar also released a few voice clips to television channels, in which a man whom he claims to be Mr. Dileep can be heard making comments on the case.