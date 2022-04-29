WCC calls for suspension of Vijay Babu from film bodies

April 29, 2022 18:16 IST

Appalled at deafening silence of industry, it says in Facebook post

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has demanded the film industry and allied associations to take serious note of the allegations against actor-producer Vijay Babu and called for the immediate suspension of his membership from all such associations.

In a Facebook post, WCC said it was appalled at the deafening silence from the Malayalam film industry and the problematic position of the industry associations and called for action against Mr. Babu for his “brazenly illegal act” of victim-shaming in the public.

“No one from the industry wants to say anything about this powerful, well-connected man. And it is this very silence that makes sure more and more women are exploited and assaulted in the industry. The last time this debate happened, they claimed to stand with the survivor and pray for the accused,” the post said.

WCC also reiterated the demand for the immediate implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act in Malayalam film productions and a zero-tolerance policy to sexual harassment in the industry.

The organisation accused that naming of the survivor by Mr. Babu has opened doors for mass social media attacks and shaming of the survivor. “We request the Cyber Cell and the Women’s Commission to act up on this urgently. We urge the government to take responsibility for her safety. We request all authorities to take serious note and act.”

Accusing Mr. Babu of acting like the villain in a B-grade movie, WCC said that while claiming to respect the law of the land, he went on to violate it explicitly by naming the survivor. He deliberately named the young actor several times, ensuring that she fell prey to vicious social media mobs.

WCC also lamented that Mr. Babu was still not in police custody and that he was absconding.