WB team holds talks with Kerala Bank on assistance for KERA project

June 13, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A team comprising officials from the World Bank visited the Kerala Bank headquarters here on Tuesday and held discussions on the KERA project aimed at ensuring Kerala’s food and nutritional security through climate-resilient farming systems and value addition of food crops.

Senior Financial Specialist of World Bank Toshiaki Ono, consultant N. Sreenivasan and Senior Rural Financial Officer, FAO, Frank Hollinger held discussions with the CEO of Kerala Bank P.S. Rajan and the project preparation team.

The project envisages an assistance of $280 million to improve and modernise the agricultural infrastructure in the State.