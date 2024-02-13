World Bank officials visit Wayanad, Kannur to evaluate waste management projects

February 13, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Officials of the World Bank’s social and communication wings visited different urban local bodies in Kannur and Wayanad districts to evaluate the solid waste management facilities coming up under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP), being implemented with monetary aid from World Bank and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The World Bank delegation was led by Mridula Singh, Social Development Specialist and Sona Thakur, Senior Communication Specialist.

The delegation visited various waste management facilities in Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta municipalities in Wayanad and Anthoor, Taliparamba, Koothuparamba and Kannur Corporation in Kannur district.

After making on-the-spot assessment of several ongoing works between February 5 and 7, the members of the delegation made suggestions on improving their quality and efficiency. They held discussions with elected representatives and officials.

On completion of the visit, the delegation held extensive discussions with KSWMP Project Director Divya S. Iyer and other senior officials.

During their visit to the local bodies, the WB officials interacted with T.K. Ramesh, Sulthan Bathery Municipal Chairman; A.P. Musthafa, Standing Committee Chairman, Health, Kalpetta Municipality; P. Mukundan, Anthoor Municipal Chairman; Murshida Kongayi, Taliparamba Municipal Chairperson; and V Sujatha, Koothuparamba Municipal Chairperson.

They also interacted with several elected representatives and members of Haritha Karma Sena in the urban local bodies.

Last month, officials of World Bank’s environmental wing had visited various local bodies across the state to evaluate the environmental safeguards of various facilities under the project.

