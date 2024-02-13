GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Bank officials visit Wayanad, Kannur to evaluate waste management projects

February 13, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
World Bank officials visiting the waste management plant at Vellaramkunnu in Kalpetta, Wayanad.

World Bank officials visiting the waste management plant at Vellaramkunnu in Kalpetta, Wayanad.

Officials of the World Bank’s social and communication wings visited different urban local bodies in Kannur and Wayanad districts to evaluate the solid waste management facilities coming up under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP), being implemented with monetary aid from World Bank and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The World Bank delegation was led by Mridula Singh, Social Development Specialist and Sona Thakur, Senior Communication Specialist.

The delegation visited various waste management facilities in Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta municipalities in Wayanad and Anthoor, Taliparamba, Koothuparamba and Kannur Corporation in Kannur district.

After making on-the-spot assessment of several ongoing works between February 5 and 7, the members of the delegation made suggestions on improving their quality and efficiency. They held discussions with elected representatives and officials.

On completion of the visit, the delegation held extensive discussions with KSWMP Project Director Divya S. Iyer and other senior officials.

During their visit to the local bodies, the WB officials interacted with T.K. Ramesh, Sulthan Bathery Municipal Chairman; A.P. Musthafa, Standing Committee Chairman, Health, Kalpetta Municipality; P. Mukundan, Anthoor Municipal Chairman; Murshida Kongayi, Taliparamba Municipal Chairperson; and V Sujatha, Koothuparamba Municipal Chairperson.

They also interacted with several elected representatives and members of Haritha Karma Sena in the urban local bodies.

Last month, officials of World Bank’s environmental wing had visited various local bodies across the state to evaluate the environmental safeguards of various facilities under the project.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.