The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has donated ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitating the landslides-hit people of Wayanad. The amount was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by KTDC chairman P.K. Sasi and Managing Director Sikha Surendran, said statement issued by the KTDC in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.