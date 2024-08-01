Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM’s office says chances of finding more survivors bleak

With rescue operations entering the third day on August 1, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s (CMO) office said the chances of finding more survivors trapped in the landslide-levelled Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamalai settlements in Vythiri taluk in Wayanad district were dim.

The CMO put the official death toll at 177. The deceased included 81 men, 70 women and 25 children. The next of kin have identified 98 bodies. However, a Revenue department official said the death toll could rise further.

The government said 29 children were missing. District Educational Officer V.A. Saseendra Vyas stated that most were Mundakkai and Vellarmala government school students. The General Education department was collating the details of the missing students.

Forensic doctors could not identify the gender of one dead body. They autopsied 225 bodies, many mangled. Rescue workers discovered 92 dismembered bodies.

DNA samples

The government has insisted that forensic experts conduct post-mortem examinations in three minutes per body or body part. Police and forensic teams were also collecting DNA samples of the dead for identification.

Emergency responders rescued 234 persons from the disaster zone. The landslide decimated an estimated 348 houses.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Kerala-Karnataka sub-area, Major General V.T. Mathew, informed the government that the odds were that no one was left alive in the disaster zone.

The CMO said efforts were on to find if there were dead bodies still buried under the mud. Sniffer dogs were aiding the search and rescue efforts. The government has appointed a nodal officer to coordinate the search for missing persons.

The CMO said the Bailey bridge installed by the Army would rush more personnel and equipment to the Mundakkai village, which the landslide had cut off from the rest of the district.

The landslide had washed away the bridge spanning the Puravanzhipuzha river, a vital land link connecting Chooralmala and Mundakkai. Emergency workers who reached the spot had to initially take hazardous detours through knee-deep mud, boulders, fallen trees and detritus to access Mundakkai. However, authorities could not get earthmovers and other equipment across the swollen river to Mundakkai.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, stated the police have deployed 1,000 personnel for rescue work.

The Health department has expedited the process of identifying the deceased. Civilian authorities will cremate unclaimed bodies after a specific period. The government has requisitioned 129 mobile morgue freezers, and the Karnataka government has promised to send scores more.

