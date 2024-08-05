Wayanad’s search-and-rescue mission will pivot to Soochipara waterfalls and the rapids downstream

The search-and-rescue operations in the landslides-devastated Wayanad district will pivot to remote Soochipara waterfalls and the rapids downstream.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who heads the Cabinet subcommittee in-charge of the operations, told reporters in Wayanad that expert high-altitude rescue teams would spearhead the search.

He said forest guards would accompany the team to clear the undergrowth and search dense forests abutting the waterfalls for survivors, a remote possibility, and dead bodies.

He said the State had sought the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) help to deploy helicopters to airlift the bodies from the rugged and relatively inaccessible terrain. “It is impossible to transport bodies through the dense forests to the morgues in the disaster zone,” he said.

Mr. Rajan said that simultaneously, rescue workers would fan out across the outlying Pothukal, Meenmutti, and Iruttikutti Nagar on the banks of the Chaliyar River in Malappuram district to search for bodies, probably swept downstream by the catastrophic landslides on July 30.

He said more sniffer dog squads and their handlers, helicopters, Navy personnel on dinghies, local guides, aerial drones kitted out with ground-penetrating radars, and divers would aid the search.

Mr. Rajan said the government was focussed on retrieving the bodies of the victims to give their families closure. He said rehabilitation, including a new township for the displaced families, would come later.

He said PWD engineers would scour human habitations adjoining the disaster zone and earmark damaged houses and unsafe structures.

Mobile connections

Mr. Rajan said major mobile service providers had agreed to restore the connections of those who lost their phones in the disaster and provide them with new mobile phones. Company officials and local authorities would visit the relief camps to collect details from survivors and restore their connections.

Mr. Rajan said the revenue officials had embarked on a survey to identify unoccupied houses and apartments in the district to temporarily house the displaced families until the State built the model township. The PWD would construct destroyed village roads on a war footing.

Free rations

The government has announced free rations for the disaster survivors for the next two months. Mr. Rajan said the government would restore lost documents, including academic certificates. Mr. Rajan noted that General Education Minister V. Sivankutty would arrive in Wayanad on Tuesday to ensure that children displaced by the landslides were reintegrated into mainstream school education.