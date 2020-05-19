Wayanad’s giant jackfruit eyes Guinness entry

Wayanad

19 May 2020 03:58 IST

A massive jackfruit, weighing over 52 kg and 117 cm long, is eyeing to enter the Guinness record book. The fruit was found in a private plantation at Kappattumula here in Kerala. The 52-kg ripe fruit, with a circumference of 77 cm, attracted the attention of residents who plucked it carefully and informed panchayat officials. As on date, the world’s heaviest jackfruit, according to the Guinness, came from India. It weighed 42.72 kg and was 57.15 cm long with a circum-ference of 132.08 cm.

The panchayat informed the Department of Agriculture to verify the claim and officially inform the Guinness World Record authorities.

Agricultural officer K.G. Sunil said necessary documentation was completed on Monday and it would be sent to the Guinness authorities.

