Wayanad’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 1,000-mark

1,039 contract virus through local transmission

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Wayanad district crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time on Thursday, with 1,056 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of this, 1,039 people, including 11 health workers, contracted the virus through local transmission. While sixteen persons retuned from other States, a person came back from the U.K , District Medical officer R. Renuka said.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla and Dr. Renuka have urged people to exercise extreme caution.

The average test positivity rate in the district stood at 26.57%, Dr. Renuka said.

The district has so far reported 45,071 COVID-19 cases. Of this, 32,202 have recovered from the disease, including 187 persons on Thursday.

As many as 11,638 persons are undergoing treatment and 31,662 are under observation.