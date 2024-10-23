ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad will have two members in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

Updated - October 23, 2024 03:57 pm IST - Wayanad (Kerala)

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be ‘the official MP’ from Wayanad, while he will be ‘the unofficial MP’

PTI

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with her sister and candidate from Wayanad constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow in Wayanad, Kerala, on October 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Wayanad is the only constituency in the country which will have two members in the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) as he urged the people of the hill district to vote for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she makes her electoral debut.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said Ms. Vadra would be “the official MP” from Wayanad, while he would be “the unofficial MP.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi speak in Wayanad

"One is the official member of the Parliament and the other is the unofficial member of the Parliament and both will work together to protect the people of Wayanad," he said, while addressing a public meeting at Kalpetta here after the massive roadshow held by his sister ahead of filing her nomination for the bypoll.

Mr. Gandhi, who represented the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from 2019 to 2024, further said that just like the people of the district protected and looked after him when he needed it the most, they should look after his sister.

"The rakhi I am wearing was made by my sister. I don't take it off till it breaks. This is a symbol of a brother's protection to his sister. That is why I request the people of Wayanad to look after my sister and protect her. She will put her entire energy into the problems of Wayanad and to protect you," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the latest Gandhi family member to make a poll debut

He further said that being the "unofficial MP" from Wayanad, he will come here and "interfere" in the problems people are facing.

He said that he can describe his sister in one or two sentences.

"When our father died she looked after my mother. My mother lost everything, my sister lost everything. But the person who looked after my mother was my sister. I am confident my sister is ready to sacrifice anything for her family. She considers the people of Wayanad as her family," he said.

Wayanad bypoll: Have more experience as people's rep than Priyanka Gandhi , says BJP's Navya Haridas

After the public address, Ms. Vadra left for the Collectorate where she filed her nomination papers in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Ms. Vadra would be contesting against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.

Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13.

