Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary’s vulture survey records 80 birds

Updated - October 10, 2024 05:55 pm IST - KALPETTA

26 persons from diverse organisations took part in the two-day survey organised as part of WWF-India Vulture Count, an annual citizen science initiative monitoring India’s vulture population. 60 White-rumped vultures and 20 Red-headed vultures were spotted in the survey

E.M. Manoj

A Red-headed vulture sighted during the survey | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

A two-day vulture survey that concluded in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary recently, the sole habitat of the bird in the State, has recorded the presence of 80 vultures across nine locations.

The survey, jointly organised by the Forest and Wildlife department and the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology on October 6 and 7, aimed at assessing the status and distribution of vulture species within the sanctuary.

The survey spotted 60 White-rumped vultures and 20 Red-headed vultures in areas including Doddadi, Punchavayal, Ayyappanpara, Doddakolasi, Nallathanni, Edavambam, Ottipara, Muthanga, and Maragatha. Remarkably, vultures were sighted at each designated survey vantage point.

As part of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-India Vulture Count, an annual citizen science initiative monitoring India’s vulture population, the survey mobilised 26 participants from diverse organisations, including the Wayanad Birder’s Group, NSS volunteers from the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) Pookode, members of Jerdon’s Bird Club from Dr. Moopan’s Medical College, and representatives from the Hume Centre.

Invasive species

Varun Dalia, Warden of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, inaugurated the programme. Mr. Dalia underscored the critical importance of conservation efforts in safeguarding these avian scavengers. C.K. Vishnudas, Director of the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, raised concerns about the impact of invasive species of plants such as Senna spectabilis, which are proliferating in the sanctuary. He warned that such invasions disrupt the natural forest ecosystem, adversely affecting herbivore populations and, in turn, the carnivore populations, potentially leading to further decline in the vulture population.

Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary remains one of Kerala’s last bastions for vultures, whose survival is closely tied to apex predators like tigers and leopards. Effective vegetation management and the conservation of large carnivores are deemed essential for sustaining a healthy vulture population. Mr. Vishnudas reiterated the significance of this survey in bolstering India’s conservation endeavors aimed at protecting these endangered scavengers.

