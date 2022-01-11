Wayanad wetland bird census records 1,470 birds

Survey notes decline in population of lesser whistling ducks

The Wayanad Wetland Bird Count, organised by the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology in association with Social Forestry Wayanad, recorded 1,470 birds belonging to 140 species, including 46 wetland exclusive birds. The two-day programme was organised as a part of the Asian Waterbird Census.

The citizen science initiative tried to enumerate resident and migratory waterfowls associated with the major wetland ecosystems in the district such as Banasura and Karapuzha reservoir areas; Arattuthara, Valliyoor Kavu, and Panamaram paddy fields; and Ammavayal and Golur waterbodies inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

The key species that were recorded during the counting are spot-billed ducks, common teals, painted storks, lesser whistling ducks, and river terns, said C.K. Vishnudas, conservation biologist who supervised the survey. A red-breasted flycatcher, a migratory bird from Eastern Europe and Central Asia, was spotted near the Golur waterbody, he added.

“Though small in numbers compared to other parts of Kerala, the waterbird count shows a trend of many wild ducks establishing gradually in the wetlands of Wayanad. Spot-billed ducks and common teals were very rare in Wayanad nearly 10 years ago. When the Karapuzha reservoir was partially commissioned, the shallow waterbodies close to the hills created ideal habitats for many waterbirds to thrive and breed. Spot-billed ducks and common teal population is showing an increasing trend,” he said.

However, it was alarming to note that the population of lesser whistling ducks had declined considerably. Though the ducks used to be seen in good numbers in the Karapuzha wetlands, this year only three birds were recorded, according to R.L. Ratheesh, an ornithologist who led the survey.

Wetland ecosystems play a major role in maintaining the water resources of a region and are considered to be the kidneys of the earth. The data generated from the annual event contributes to the global efforts to understand the changes in avian population in response to climate and ecosystem changes, he added.

As many as 50 birds enthusiasts, including members of the Ratufa Nature Club of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, took part in the survey. A. Harilal, Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry Wayanad, provided logistical support for the programme.