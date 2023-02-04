Wayanad waterbird census records 135 species

February 04, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Wayanad Waterbird Count, jointly organised by the social forestry division and the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, has recorded 135 species of birds in the district.

The programme was organised as a part of the Asian Water Bird Count recently.

The citizen science initiative tried to count resident and migratory waterbirds associated with eight major wetland ecosystems in the district, including the Banasura and Karapuzha reservoir areas, Arattuthara, Valliyoorkavu and Panamaram paddy fields, and Ammavayal and Golur waterbodies inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS).

As many as 25 participants visited the designated sites during the three-day bird count. Of the species observed, 47 were exclusively found in wetlands.

“As many as 1,621 individual birds were counted during the survey, of which Black-headed Ibis formed the majority with 320 individuals, followed by 100 Cattle egrets. The water fowls were found in large numbers in the Arattuthara paddy fields and Panamaram heronry,” conservation biologist C.K. Vishnudas, who supervised the survey, said.

The birders also spotted 30 Little Ringed Plovers in the Arattuthara paddy fields, which is an unusual sighting in the district, Mr. Vishnudas, who is also the director of the Hume Centre, added.

The other interesting observations during the survey were a Red-naped Ibis from the Panamaram wetlands and two Lesser Adjutant storks inside the WWS. Lesser Whistling duck numbers continue to plummet, with only eight individuals counted at the Karapuzha reservoir this year, Mr. Vishnudas said.

The massive destruction of breeding sites and suspected poaching of ducks are the major reasons for the decline in bird population, he said.

The wetlands at Panamaram were once a major breeding site for birds, but the rapid urbanisation after filling wetlands led to a massive destruction of breeding sites. The condition of other breeding sites in the district is not different, he added.

Since wetland ecosystems play a major role in maintaining the water resources of a region, the massive destruction of wetland ecosystems will also adversely affect drinking water availability, Mr. Vishnudas said.

ADVERTISEMENT