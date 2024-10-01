ADVERTISEMENT

‘Wayanad Utsav’ from October 2

Published - October 01, 2024 10:01 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Wayanad district administration in association with various government departments is preparing to launch ‘Wayanad Utsav’, a 10-day programme aimed at revitalising the tourism sector in the region.

The programme will be held at major tourist destinations in the district such as ‘Ennuuru’ heritage village at Lakkidi, Karapauzha reservoir, and Sulthan Bathery Town Square.

The fest would be inaugurated at Karapuzha and Enuuru on Wednesday (October 2), organisers said in a release.

Various programmes such as a cultural fest, Gothra fest, handicrafts exhibitions, food fest, and a trade fest will be held.

