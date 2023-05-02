ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad tops Swachh Bharat Mission’s ODF Plus rankings

May 02, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad has become the first district in the country to be declared ODF (open defecation-free) Plus.

Wayanad district has come first in the ODF Plus rankings of the Swachh Bharat Mission in three-star category, followed by Mancheriyal district in Maharashtra and Anupur in Madya Pradesh, District Suchitwa Mission sources said here on Tuesday.

While Wayanad scored 100 points in the ODF ranking, Manchaeriyal and Anupur got 90.45 and 88.79 points respectively, the sources said.

The ODF Plus scores of panchayats and districts were calculated on the basis of the ODF Plus progress report submitted by the villages till October 1, 2022.

Earlier, the district had won two national awards in the sanitation and waste management sectors.

