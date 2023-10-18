HamberMenu
Wayanad to step up preventive measures against monkey fever

October 18, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of senior officials in Wayanad chaired by District Collector Renu Raj on Wednesday decided to intensify preventive measures against Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), a zoonotic tick-borne disease, also known as monkey fever.

The district had reported KFD several times in the past, the latest being in February 2022.

The meeting decided to direct all civic bodies in the district to adopt preventive measures. They should sensitise the public to the disease through pamphlets and posters and social media.

Frontline forest staff and high-risk groups living on forest fringes have been advised to use personal protection measures, including gloves and gumboots. Those living on forest fringes should apply repellent lotions before entering forests.

The disease is usually reported in the district by the end of November to May, and if anybody finds carcasses of monkeys, it should should be reported to Health and Forest officials.

As the viral disease is transmitted to humans through a species of ticks found on monkeys, Forest department personnel have been asked to collect details of unnatural deaths of monkeys in areas where the outbreak of the disease was reported earlier.

