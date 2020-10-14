Wayanad to intensify steps to contain COVID-19 spread among tribespeople

KALPETTA

14 October 2020 00:27 IST

While the COVID-19 situation in the State continues to be critical, the Wayanad administration is gearing up to intensify steps to contain the spread of the disease among the tribal population in the district.

Close to 5,000 COVID-19 cases had been reported in the district so far, of which 156 were of tribespeople testing positive, District Collector Adeela Abdulla told The Hindu. “We have directed the local administrative bodies, Health and Scheduled Tribes Development Departments to adopt all possible steps to tackle the spread of the pandemic in tribal hamlets,” said Ms. Abdulla, adding that better coordination and strong field-level activities were needed.

The highest number of cases were reported among the 31-40 age group and then the 41-50 age group, according to District Medical Officer R. Renuka. Most of the cases were reported in tribal hamlets under the Meenangadi, Periya and Vengapally health centres, she said.

Wayanad tribal cell nodal officer Neetha Vijayan said the plan was to focus on the highly vulnerable section of people, including the elderly suffering from diabetics, hypertension and cancer, and pregnant women and children among the tribespeople. The services of the tribal ambulance would be used, added Dr. Vijayan, who was the former DMO.

The Health Department would open a post-COVID clinic at Mananthavady on Wednesday to deal with health issues of recovered persons, said Dr. Renuka. The service of a pulmonologist would be available at the centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., she added.

Meanwhile, as many as 26 gazetted officers were appointed as sectoral officers with the powers of special executive magistrate to monitor the situation in the district and to ensure that the public was adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.