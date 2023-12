December 23, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - KALPETTA

A State-level ‘Vayanolsavam’ (reading festival) organised by the Kerala State Library Council will be held at the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation Auditorium at Puthurvayal here on December 29 and December 30. Writer T. Padmanabhan will inaugurate the programme at 11 a.m. on December 29.