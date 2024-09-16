Wayanad to host social media influencers for tourism revival

In a bid to rejuvenate tourism in Wayanad following the devastating landslides at Chooralmala, over two dozen social media influencers will gather in the district on September 17 (Tuesday). The initiative marks a crucial phase in Kerala Tourism’s promotional campaign titled ‘My Kerala, Beautiful As Ever’, designed to attract holidaymakers from around the globe.

Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the campaign by unveiling the official video and engaging in discussions with the influencers at Mananthavady at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Approximately 30 influential content creators, recognised for their substantial online following, will explore Wayanad’s scenic spots to document their experiences, showcasing the region’s enduring beauty amid the adversity.

The hospitality sector faced a massive wave of booking cancellations following the tragedy, driven by a flood of negative narratives on social media platforms. “The tourism sector suffered severely as many labelled the incident as the Wayanad disaster, despite it being confined to a limited area,” said Mr. Riyas. The Minister said the negative perception led to widespread cancellations, impacting the livelihoods of numerous families within the tourism-dependent community.

Mr. Riyas said the government had devised a comprehensive plan aimed at reviving Wayanad’s tourism sector, which had seen a resurgence in visitor numbers since the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government took charge. Before the landslides, Wayanad had emerged as a premier destination, with many resorts experiencing full bookings over weekends, underscoring its popularity.

Wayanad was the inaugural location for the Safe Kerala initiative launched after the COVID-19 pandemic, but the recent events have overshadowed those efforts.

Mr. Riyas expressed optimism that the ‘My Kerala, Beautiful As Ever’ campaign would reinvigorate tourism across the State. “This event is part of a broader series of strategic initiatives planned by the Department of Tourism to attract visitors to God’s own country,” he said.

