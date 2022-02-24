Wayanad to conduct adalats to resolve farmers’ debt issues

Move as revenue recovery proceedings begin against 2,000 ryots

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

While the revenue recovery measures of financial institutions on farmer loans invoking the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act is casting a cloud over the lives of thousands of farmers, the Wayanad district administration is preparing to address the issue.

According to the available data with the government, 11,600 farmer families are under the threat of revenue recovery in the district. The financial institutions have issued revenue recovery notices to 4,400 farmers and the institutions have begun revenue recovery proceedings against 2,000 of them.

The Revenue Department and the financial institutions will organise taluk level mega adalats to address the issues of debt-ridden farmers, District Collector A.Geetha said. The mega adalats in the Sulthan Bathery taluk will be held at Pulpally grama panchayat auditorium on March 7 and March 8 and Sulthan Bathery Municipal Town Hall on March 10 and March 11.

The adalats in Vythiri taluk will be held at SKMJ Jubilee Hall at Kalpetta on March 2 and March 3 and those in Mananthavady taluk at the St. George Sunday School auditorium at Manathavady on March 10.

Authorities of the financial institutions would provide possible deductions on the debts of farmers at the adalats, Ms. Geetha said.