Wayanad to be made major tourism destination: Mohamed Riyas

District has huge tourism potential that is yet to be tapped, says Tourism Minister

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that all possible steps will be adopted to make Wayanad district a major tourism destination in the country.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, after attending a meeting of people’s representatives and senior officials, Mr. Riyas said Wayanad had huge tourism potential, but it was yet to be tapped.

A master plan would be drafted before the Onam holidays for the comprehensive development of the tourism sector of the hill district, said Mr. Riyas, adding that the coordination of people’s representatives, district administration, Tourism Department, and civic bodies would be ensured for the purpose.

“Though the neighbouring country of Sri Lanka was able to attract tourists from China and Japan, the State has failed to attract them owing to various reasons. The ancient monuments in the district will attract them and a study is under way for the purpose,” said the Minister.

Connectivity between all tourism centres would be ensured as per a tourism map being prepared, said Mr. Riyas, adding that the possibility of launching a helicopter service was under consideration. The Ghats section of roads, which was in deplorable condition, would be reconstructed, he said.

As many as 26 of the 29 local bodies in the district had submitted tourism proposals and it would be developed in a time-bound manner, said the Minister. Prominence would be given to rural and responsible tourism projects as it would ensure job opportunities to rural people and improve the rural economy, he added.

Directions were given to officials concerned to complete construction work on major PWD roads in a time-bound manner, he said.