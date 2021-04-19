Wayanad steps up measures at checkposts

KALPETTA

19 April 2021 23:05 IST

Inter-State travellers must register on e-Jagratha portal, produce RT-PCR test result

The Wayanad district administration has intensified steps in the areas bordering Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to contain the spread of COVID-19.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla directed the travellers from other States to register on the e-Jagratha portal and produce RT-PCR test results, done in 48 hours, at the border checkposts to enter the State.

If they failed to produce the test result, either they could undergo the test at the testing centres to be set up on the checkposts or go for 14 days’ compulsory home quarantine, Ms. Abdulla said. But it was mandatory for the workers in trucks, taxis and inter-State buses to produce the RT-PCR test results to cross the border, she said.

Facilitation centres would be set up at Muthanga, Tholpetty, and Bavali checkposts to ensure the services to inter-State travellers, she said. Kiosks would also be set up at the checkposts for conducting RT-PCR tests. Five officials would be deployed in each testing centre and a team of three officials would be deployed at the checkposts, she said.

Wayanad Sub Collector Vikalp Bharadwaj was appointed as the nodal officer for the smooth functioning of the centres, Ms. Abdulla said. COVID control rooms would be set up in all local administrative bodies in the district to ensure that the returnees from other States and abroad observed the COVID protocol, including quarantine.

The control rooms would also ensure the functioning of ward level rapid response teams.

Poverty alleviation project director P.C. Majeed was the nodal officer of the control rooms, she said.