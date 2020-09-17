Wayanad schools to prepare disaster management plans

KALPETTA

17 September 2020 22:50 IST

Schools in Wayanad district are gearing up to prepare their own disaster management plans. District Collector Adeela Abdulla, who is also the chairman of the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has issued a directive to all schools in the district to prepare disaster management plans. A data collection would be made in all schools from upper primary to higher secondary level with the help of students and PTAs for the purpose.

According to the directive, each school should appoint a nodal officer for the purpose and they would be trained online. The Deputy Director of Education is the district level nodal officer for the programme. Schools should complete the plan before October 5 and submit it to the DDMA for ratification on or before October 20.

