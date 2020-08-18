Wayanad sanctuary to reopen today

KALPETTA

18 August 2020 21:57 IST

Major ecotourism centres under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary will reopen to tourists from Wednesday, after a six-month break.

The ecotourism centres at Muthanga and Tholpetty were closed by the end of March in view of the risk of forest fire and man-animal conflict due to the drought conditions.

Usually, the centres would open by the middle of April but, the restrictions related to the lockdown norms caused the untimely delay in opening the centres, sanctuary sources said.

However, the visitors have been directed to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol in those centres, the sources said.