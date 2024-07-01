ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad Robusta coffee showcased at World of Coffee 2024 in Copenhagen

Published - July 01, 2024 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A stall of Wayanad Robusta coffee set up by the Kerala government at World of Coffee 2024 Copenhagen.

Wayanad Robusta coffee, produced in Kerala, was showcased at the World of Coffee 2024, an event held in Copenhagen, Denmark, to celebrate coffee varieties from all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that the warm acceptance that the coffee from Kerala received at the conference, held from June 27 to 29, was proof that Kerala’s unique coffee could find an international market. This was the first time the Wayanad Robusta coffee was presented on an international stage. Around 2,500 people visited the stall set up by the State government.

Last year, the State Plantation department had set up a special stall for Wayanad coffee at the World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru. The response received from there inspired the government to think about the wide international potential of Wayanad coffee. The government is coordinating various projects such as Carbon Neutral Coffee Park, Climate Smart Coffee, and Kerala Coffee Limited to exploit the industrial potential of coffee and to sell branded coffee from Wayanad.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, theWayanad Robusta coffee is still not well known in foreign coffee markets. The government decided to participate in the World of Coffee Copenhagen to overcome this situation. Head of Climate Smart Coffee Project, G. Balagopal, led the delegation of coffee farmers from Wayanad, including P.C. Vijayan, Sushena Devi, and Director of Kerala Coffee Limited Jiva Anandan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Robusta coffee has high demand and high prices globally.

Export possibilities

The Minister said that participation in the conference had created an opportunity for huge export possibilities and for this, a detailed plan needed to be prepared. He pointed out that many people who visited the stalls of the Wayanad Robusta coffee showed interest in exporting which was promising.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US