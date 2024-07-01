Wayanad Robusta coffee showcased at World of Coffee 2024 in Copenhagen

Wayanad Robusta coffee, produced in Kerala, was showcased at the World of Coffee 2024, an event held in Copenhagen, Denmark, to celebrate coffee varieties from all over the world.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that the warm acceptance that the coffee from Kerala received at the conference, held from June 27 to 29, was proof that Kerala’s unique coffee could find an international market. This was the first time the Wayanad Robusta coffee was presented on an international stage. Around 2,500 people visited the stall set up by the State government.

Last year, the State Plantation department had set up a special stall for Wayanad coffee at the World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru. The response received from there inspired the government to think about the wide international potential of Wayanad coffee. The government is coordinating various projects such as Carbon Neutral Coffee Park, Climate Smart Coffee, and Kerala Coffee Limited to exploit the industrial potential of coffee and to sell branded coffee from Wayanad.

However, theWayanad Robusta coffee is still not well known in foreign coffee markets. The government decided to participate in the World of Coffee Copenhagen to overcome this situation. Head of Climate Smart Coffee Project, G. Balagopal, led the delegation of coffee farmers from Wayanad, including P.C. Vijayan, Sushena Devi, and Director of Kerala Coffee Limited Jiva Anandan.

Robusta coffee has high demand and high prices globally.

Export possibilities

The Minister said that participation in the conference had created an opportunity for huge export possibilities and for this, a detailed plan needed to be prepared. He pointed out that many people who visited the stalls of the Wayanad Robusta coffee showed interest in exporting which was promising.