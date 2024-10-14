Wayanad rehabilitation: Kerala govt. agrees to Opposition’s demand for an adjournment debate in Assembly

The Kerala government on Monday (October 14, 2024) agreed to an adjournment debate on the pressing need to secure central aid to expedite the rehabilitation of the landslide-displaced families at Mundakkai, Punchirimattam and Chooralmala in the Wayanad district.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the State Caabinet had effectively intervened to secure Central aid by petitioning the Union Government. It also identified safe ground to build a model township.

The catastrophic mud slip early on July 30 had wiped out the three villages. The government pegged the confirmed death toll at 231. Rescue workers retrieved 231 body parts from the debris.

By a conservative estimate, the government pegged the total loss, including arable land, dwellings, schools and commercial establishments, at more than ₹1,200 crores.

An amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court had submitted that the State had yet to receive financial aid from the National Disaster Management Authority and the Prime Minister Relief Fund. The ruling front and opposition had also protested the alleged delay.

The government had also stated that the relief aid so far released by the Centre were routine allocations and not the special assistance sought by the State for Wayanad.

Congress legislator T. Siddique from Kalpettah Assembly constituency in Wayanad had sought the House’s leave to discuss the matter.

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala has a storied history of sinking political differences and uniting in the face of adversity.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the debate would open the floor to suggestions and creative approaches from the members on either side of the aisle.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer said the House would debate Wayanad’s rehabilitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

