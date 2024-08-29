Wayanad rehab: all-party meeting expresses full support

An all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday has decided to implement an effective rehabilitation package for survivors of the Wayanad landslides.

Mr. Vijayan informed the meeting that the government intended to provide the survivors with a 1,000-sq ft one-storey house as part of their rehabilitation. The foundation will be built in such a manner that another floor can be constructed in future. All houses will have a similar design and their quality will be ensured.

Rehabilitation of those affected by the landslip in Vilangad would also be ensured. Loss of lived was avoided in Vilangad owing to social intervention. Awareness would be created for similar interventions in disaster-hit areas. Other public facilities would be put in place in the area marked for rehabilitation.

Priority would be given to those who had lost their house. Those who had to stay somewhere else would be considered next. Jobs would be provided to those capable of work. Training would also be given to women in the sectors they prefer.

Those running businesses from leased structures would be included in the rehabilitation efforts.

As governing bodies of banks have to take the final decision on writing-off loans, the Reserve Bank of India and the Union Finance Ministry would be approached. The district administration would intervene in the case of private individuals recovering loans. A special package was being sought from the Union government.

Praveshanolsavam

School Praveshanolsavam would be held on September 2. Experts would examine if the schools in the disaster-hit areas could be rebuilt considering the sentiment attached to them by the people. Schools would also arranged in the areas where the survivors would be shifted to.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, CPI(M) State unit secretary M.V. Govindan, CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam, and BJP State unit president K. Surendran attended the meeting. The Chief Minister thanked the party leaders for their support.