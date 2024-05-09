ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad registers 72.13 pass percentage in Plus Two higher secondary examinations

Published - May 09, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad district registered a pass percentage of 72.13 when the results of higher secondary examinations were announced on May 9 (Thursday).

Officials said as many as 9,773 students from 60 schools had registered in the district, and 9,557 appeared for the exams. A total of 6,893 qualified for higher studies.

As many as 813 students secured A+ in all subjects.

The district secured only the 14th position in pass percentage at the State level. Two schools — MGM HSS, Ambukuthi, Mananthavady, and St. Roselle Las Speech and Hearing HSS, Poomala, — recorded cent per cent win.

Ambedkar Memorial Residential HSS for tribal students at Nalloornad registered 92.68% result.

In the open school section, the district achieved 54% pass. Of the 694 students, 375 qualified for higher studies. As many as 11 students secured A+ in all subjects.

