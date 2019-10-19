Wayanad reels under ‘closure’ impact

Closure of major ecotourism destinations under the Forest Department has emerged as a major concern for the tourism industry in Wayanad.

Entry is barred for tourists to Soochipara waterfalls, Kuruva islets on the Kabani river, Chembra peak, and the Meenmutty waterfalls at Padinharethara as per a directive of the Kerala High Court since March 21 last year.

Also contributing to the sluggishness in the industry are reports, especially in social media, which ‘exaggerate’ the flood impact.

Many cancellations

Tourism stakeholders in the district had to face massive cancellations from August to September this year, P. Soman, a homestay owner at Cheeral says. K.R. Vancheeswaran, president, Wayanad Tourism Organisation (WTO), admits that rain-related calamities in the past two years have scared off foreign as well as domestic tourists. There was a decline in the arrival of tourists by 20% to 25% this year when compared to 2016-17 fiscal, he said.

However, the WTO has started organising roadshows and travel marts in major metros to convince the tourism operators that Wayanad is now a safe destination, he said.

Road connectivity issues, the potholes on the Wayanad Ghats section of road, and night traffic ban on the Bandipur part of the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766, are the other dampeners.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has started efforts to vacate the stay on ecotourism centres. South Wayanad Forest divisional officer B. Ranjith Kumar said that a study to assess the capacity of Kuruva islets to accommodate tourists had been completed. Similar studies in other destinations were in their final stages.

A. Anand, secretary, DTPC Wayanad, said all destinations under the organisation had been opened for tourists after repairing infrastructure damaged in the monsoon. Adventure tourism such as trekking on Priyadarshini hills, river hiking on the Kanthanpara waterfalls and bamboo rafting on the Kabani river and river rafting on the Pozhuthana river have resumed.

Mountain cycling

“Mountain cycling on Priyadarshini tea estates will be declared as a calendar event of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the global governing body of cycling, this year. The event will be held on December 20 and 21 and we expect participants from 25 countries,” Mr. Anand said.

Though there was a lull during the monsoon, enquiries have increased considerably by the first week of October, he added.

“We hope that the proximity of the district to the Kannur international airport will bring in more domestic as well as foreign tourists in the coming years,” he said.