Wayanad records voter turnout of 64.27%

Good polling was reported at the landslides-affected region in Chooral Mala and tribes-populated areas in the district.

Updated - November 13, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
A tribal woman of the Kallumala Paniya tribal hamlet shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at the Meppadi polling booth for the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection on Wednesday.

A tribal woman of the Kallumala Paniya tribal hamlet shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at the Meppadi polling booth for the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. M. MANOJ

Polling for the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection passed off peacefully on Wednesday. According to preliminary reports, 64.27% of voters cast their ballot in the constituency. In the previous election, the voting percentage was 72.92%.

As many as 9,45,974 voters, including 4,94,994 women, of the total 14,71,742 voters cast their votes.

The Kalpetta Assembly constituency recorded 65.01%, Sulthan Bathery 62.10%, Mananthavady 63.48%, Thiruvambady 66.05%, Ernad 68.97%, Nilambur 61.46%, and Wandoor 64.01%.

The constituency recorded 13.91% polling by 10 a.m. The polling percentage rose to 35.70% by 1 p.m. and 62.37% by 5 p.m. No untoward incident was reported in the district, District Collector D.R. Meghashree said.

Good polling was reported at the landslides-affected region in Chooral Mala and tribes-populated areas in the district. The district administration operated 15 schedules, four KSRTC  buses free of charge, for the landslides survivors residing in rented apartments across the district.

Long queues, especially of women from plantations, were seen from early morning at most polling stations. Tribespeople also arrived in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu cast his vote at Kattikulam Government High School. T. Siddique, MLA, cast his vote at Government Lower Primary school here.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:38 pm IST

